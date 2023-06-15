Karl “Ed” Byerly, 70, NB

Karl “Ed” Byerly, 70, of North Baltimore, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023.

He was born March 5, 1953, in Portsmouth, to Karl W and Ruth (Plummer) Byerly. He married Alice Dennis and she survives him.

Ed is also survived by his children, Shannon (Kara) Byerly, Dawn Bruley, Renee (Gary) Yelenosky, Barbara (Ray) Crouse, Brad Mays (Diane Russell), and Matthew Mays; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Linda (Sam) Roeber, Karen Gibbs, Kathy Smith, Kristy (Jeff) Heldman, and Tammy (Timothy) Dean; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Robert Smith.

Ed was a 1971 graduate of Elmwood High School. He was a musician and at age 14, he started preforming with local bands and some of their songs were played on the radio. The most notable bands he played with were Ramblin Man Band, Easy Street, Main Street, Country Gold, Copper Creek, Road and East of Cheyenne. Ed provided the hint of bluegrass by playing the steel guitar, lead guitar, and banjo. Band members said “he played the strings right of that thing” referring to Ed’s banjo playing prowess. When Kenny, a member of one of his bands, passed away, the band never replaced him. They just made Ed do more work. Ed played with Opry stars on the big stage in Nashville, Tennessee, and in and around Ohio. Ed opened for Porter Wagoner, Billy Ray Cyrus, and John Michael Montgomery, and played steel guitar for Jeanie Seely. Ed opened for George Jones, Gene Watson, the Oak Ridge Boys, and many others. Ed was called upon numerous times to join Michael Twitty, son of Conway Twitty, on tour. He was a member and minister of music at Bethel Bible Church, North Baltimore.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, and 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, until the time of Ed’s funeral at 11 a.m. at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green. Burial will immediately follow at Weaver Cemetery, 10876 Eagleville Rd.

Contributions in Ed’s honor may be gifted to “The James,” The Ohio State University Foundation, University Square North, 14 E. 15th Ave., Columbus, Ohio, 43201, or Bethel Bible Church, 350 N. Beecher St., North Baltimore, Ohio, 45872.

