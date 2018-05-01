Kathy Irene Eninger, 72, of North Baltimore, passed away at 10:10 p.m., Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at her residence. She was born on November 3, 1948, in North Baltimore to the late Harry F. and Mary G. (Barnhizer) Eninger.



Kathy is survived by her sons: Nicholas A. Eninger and Steven F. Eninger, both of North Baltimore; sisters: Rebecca Eninger of Bowling Green, Martha “Marte” Sorg of Bowling Green and Jennifer L. (Daniel) Sherry of St. John’s, AZ; 3 nieces, 2 nephews, and numerous cousins.



Kathy retired after 30 years from Bowling Green State University, where she was the first female painter on staff. She was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Baltimore. Kathy was a 1966, graduate of North Baltimore High School, and was a member of the Alumni Association and 50 year club. She was also a member of the Garden Club and Angels for Hope.

She was a lover of all animals, enjoyed traveling throughout her life, and was renowned for her crafts, cakes and crocheting.



A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) prior to the service. Reverend Robert A. Johnson officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Baltimore.