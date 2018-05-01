Kathy Irene Eninger, 72, of North Baltimore, passed away at 10:10 p.m., Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at her residence. She was born on November 3, 1948, in North Baltimore to the late Harry F. and Mary G. (Barnhizer) Eninger.

Kathy Eninger, 1948-2021


Kathy is survived by her sons: Nicholas A. Eninger and Steven F. Eninger, both of North Baltimore; sisters: Rebecca Eninger of Bowling Green, Martha “Marte” Sorg of Bowling Green and Jennifer L. (Daniel) Sherry of St. John’s, AZ; 3 nieces, 2 nephews, and numerous cousins.

Kathy retired after 30 years from Bowling Green State University, where she was the first female painter on staff. She was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Baltimore. Kathy was a 1966, graduate of North Baltimore High School, and was a member of the Alumni Association and 50 year club. She was also a member of the Garden Club and Angels for Hope.

She was a lover of all animals, enjoyed traveling throughout her life, and was renowned for her crafts, cakes and crocheting.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) prior to the service. Reverend Robert A. Johnson officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Baltimore. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.