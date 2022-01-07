Kaylin Clark Maglish,79

Kaylin Clark Maglish age 79 of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away on December 24, 2021 while visiting her son in West Valley City, Utah. Kaylin was born on April 11, 1942 in Fostoria, Ohio to Edwin G. Clark and Kathryn “Kate” Clark of North Baltimore. She attended school in North Baltimore and graduated from North Baltimore High School in the class of 1960.

After high school she moved to California where she married and had a family. Later relocating to Las Vegas, Nevada, she worked for many years through the culinary union as a banquet waitress serving at special events at all the major hotels in Las Vegas. She will be remembered as a loving and caring person and for her love of visiting Disneyland.

Kaylin was preceded in death by her parents and husband Juan Acebal. She is survived by her children, Jeff (Nina) Maglish of San Diego, California; Craig (Tiffany) Maglish of West Valley City, Utah; brothers Greg (Joanne) Clark of Lodi, California; George (Gaylen) Clark of Santa Maria, California and Bradley (Ron) Clark of Hilo, Hawaii. She is also survived by three granddaughters, Britni (Joe) Ferraro, Lyndsi (Breea) Maglish, Kylie Maglish, two great grandchildren, Harper and Jeter Ferraro, eight nieces and nephews, fourteen grandnieces and nephews and numerous cousins.



Graveside services and internment will take place in Santa Maria, California at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.