North Baltimore, Ohio

November 12, 2021 12:52 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Weekly Specials
Oct. 2018 Update
Ol’ Jenny
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
3 panel GIF
Ortho Care Sports Injuries

Keeping People and Pets Together

Keeping People and Pets Together

(Family Features) The bond between people and their pets has never been stronger. Eighty-one percent of pet parents said the increased time together during the pandemic made their four-legged friends feel even more like family, according to the Mars Petcare “Keeping People and Pets Together” Report, which examined the relationships pet parents developed with their pets in 2021 as well as their hopes and concerns for the year ahead.

 It also highlights findings from the first-ever State of Pet Homelessness Index, which measured the scale of pet homelessness to help find ways to solve the problem. Learn more at BetterCitiesforPets.com.

 


SOURCE:
Mars Petcare

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website