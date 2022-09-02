North Baltimore, Ohio

Keith Lee Detamore, 72, of Spring Hill, Fl and formerly of McComb, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Oak Hill Hospital, Brooksville, Florida.

Keith courageously fought and won many health battles throughout his life as a result of his disability but this time God gave him an eternal victory when He called Keith home to be with Him.

He was the oldest son of Shirley Lee (Adams) Detamore and the late Bill Keith Detamore born November 25, 1949 in Franklin County, Ohio.

Keith was a 1968 graduate of McComb High School where he was a 4-year letterman in football and track and was a 3-year letterman in wrestling. He was honored in football by earning a first team all-state award. He displayed his musical talents by participating in band and chorus. After high school, he continued his love for sports by helping organize and playing for the Findlay Rugby team. Hence, the nickname “Rugby” followed him the rest of his life.

He married Cheryl Warren in 1974 and they were divorced. He later married Margaret “Maggie” Dennis and they were also later divorced.

He attended BGSU where he received his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling. While attending BGSU, Keith took part in their President’s Council for Disabilities which made many changes to the campus to make it more accessible. Keith also worked as an editor for the handicapped newsletter.

After completing his degree, he was hired by Blanchard Valley Center to work with disabled adults. He was instrumental in opening the first disabled adult-run restaurant in the State of Ohio and was responsible for organizing an unforgettable trip for his clients to Washington D.C.

In the mid-seventies, Keith was very active in wheelchair basketball playing with the Toledo Silvers Streaks. He also participated in shotput, discus, javelin and weightlifting at the Ohio Wheelchair Games held at OSU. This qualified him for a trip to the National Wheelchair Olympics in San Jose, CA.

Beginning in the late seventies, Keith sang and played bass guitar in two local bands, Oasis and Apple Ridge. They entertained at various weddings and parties. These bands recorded two albums made in Nashville: “Minstrel Men” with the Oasis and “Pickin On” with Apple Ridge. Keith wrote the music and lyrics to two of the songs on those albums titled “Peterbuilt” and “ Bulldog Rider”.

When he moved to Florida, he continued to perform with the bands “Cool Breeze” and “Honky Tonk Attitude.”

Keith is survived by his son, Matthew Detamore of Springs Hill, FL; mother Shirley Detamore of McComb; sisters: Diane (John) Dendiu of Mishawawka, IN and Gail (Michael) Malloy of Findlay, OH and a brother Mark (Voni) Detamore of North Baltimore.

Visitation for Keith will be on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 12Noon until the time of his Celebration of Life Service at 1:30 PM in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 370 Park Dr S., McComb, Ohio 45858. Keith’s Celebration of Life Service will be livestreamed on the Hanneman Funeral Home Findlay & McComb Facebook page.

Memorial contributions may be gifted in Keith’s honor to the McComb Athletic Boosters, 328 S. Todd St., McComb, Ohio 45858 or to Teddy’s Rescue, 12409 County Rd 99, Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Hanneman Funeral Home, is honored to serve Keith’s family and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or a fond memory to visit www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.