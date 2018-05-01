North Baltimore's FREE and LOCAL source for news, sports, information and inspiration.

Kenneth “Lee” Camden, age 51, of Bradner, Ohio, formerly of North Baltimore, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his home.

He was born on October 23, 1968 in Fremont, Ohio to Kenneth A. & Dianna (Johnson) Camden.

Surviving Lee are his children, Brian (Lauren) Camden of Jerry City, Alisa Camden of McComb, Haley Camden of Findlay, and Carson Camden of Findlay; stepchildren, Dustin (Abbi) Tackett of North Baltimore, Taylor Thoma of Virgin Islands; father, Kenneth A. Camden of Bradner; brother, Christopher (Mandy) Camden of Wayne; sisters, Lisa (James) Bateson of Bowling Green, Heather Camden of Wayne; his grandchildren, Logan, Oliver, & Abigail; and stepgrandchildren, Rowan & Thain.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dianna Camden.

Lee was a 1988 graduate of Elmwood High School, and then worked as a Construction Worker at JB Construction. Among many hobbies he enjoyed playing pool, softball, and most of all, spending time with his family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Lee’s family

Arrangements have been entrusted to Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio.

Online condolences and memorial donations may be sent to Lee’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.