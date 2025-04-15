Kern Ackerman, 94, of Cygnet, died at 10:09 a.m., Sunday, April 13, 2025, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. He was born on February 12, 1931, in Wauseon, OH to the late Sylvester and Nellie (Seiler) Ackerman. He married Lois Simon on July 17, 1954, and she preceded him in death on June 1, 2002.