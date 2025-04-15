Kern Ackerman, 94, of Cygnet, died at 10:09 a.m., Sunday, April 13, 2025, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. He was born on February 12, 1931, in Wauseon, OH to the late Sylvester and Nellie (Seiler) Ackerman. He married Lois Simon on July 17, 1954, and she preceded him in death on June 1, 2002.
Kern is survived by his sons: Kevin (Lisa) Ackerman of Onsted, MI and Kerry (Salli) Ackerman of Quincy, MI; daughters: Sherry (Michael) Felstein of Toledo, Nadine (Kevin) Sterling of Marion, and Tracy (Dave) King of North Baltimore; brother, Joe Ackerman of Snellville, GA; grandchildren: Andrea (Jim) Hays, Abbi (Chris) Chen, Kyle (Jamie) Sterling, Craig Ackerman, Neal (Rebecca) Felstein, Amanda (Ben) Zucker, Adam (Nicola) Ackerman, Lauren (Nick) Girdler, Olivia (Frank) Kohstall, and Heather (Austin) Roberts; great-grandchildren: Eli, Nina, Gabi, Anderson, Keilani, Kinsley, Evalynn, Elizabeth, Rylin, Anika, Keaton, Campbell, Nicholas, David, and Iris; a great-great-granddaughter, Amena.
He was also preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Maren Marie Roberts; and his sisters: Datha Rickard, Rose Ann Ackerman, and Irene Joyce Ackerman.
Kern was a 1949 graduate of Cygnet High School, where he participated in athletics. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired from Atlas Crankshaft in Fostoria. He started his Rocky Ford Gourds business and sold Gourd Seeds all over the world. Kern was an avid sports fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions.
When asked Kern said, the happiest day of his life was the day he married Lois, and his biggest accomplishment in life was raising their 5 children.
A private family graveside service will be held in Jerry City Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.
