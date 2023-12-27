Kip Apple, 61, Findlay, NBHS

Kip Apple, 61, of Findlay, passed away Sunday, December 24, 2023, Surrounded by his family after a brief battle with cancer. Kip was born in Wood County on December 21, 1962 to Norman K. Apple and Anna B. Crouse. He married the love of his life Tammy Patton Apple in 1990, and they later divorced.



Kip is survived by his children: Rob (Kristi) Mix, Tausha (Stacey) Chiow, Thad Apple, Jessica (Pedro) Hernandez and Kylie (Derek) Wilson; his brother, Kenneth (Jen) Apple; his grandchildren: Trysten (Makenna), Kami, Brooke, Blanden, Greyson, Olivea, Aurora, Xander, Lilly, Corbyn, Lainy, Mila and Hynsleigh (Monster); one great grandchild; Kip also leaves behind his two fellow Marines brothers: Joe (Dawn) Wittmyer and Brian (Paula) Mauk. Kip also had alot of extended childern and grandchildern that he thought of as his own who referred to him as dad and grandpa.



He is preceded in death by his father, Norman K. Apple and stepmother, Sandra Swick; as well as his mother, Anna B. Crouse and stepfather, Ron Crouse; sisters: Kimela A. Apple and Cindy Johnson; and a daughter, Chris Mix.



Kip Graduated from North Baltimore High School and worked for Apple Construction until he enlisted in the Marine Corp, where he served his country from 1981-1987. He worked for Hisan for 15 years. He worked at Budd Company in N.B before working at Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, where he earned his Journeyman Certificate. He retired from Cooper Tire and later began working for Teijin in Carey until present.



Kip wanted a celebration of life to have one last Oorah. Please come in your favorite Harley attire or dad’s favorite color purple and cheer him one last time.



Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay.



Funeral services will be private, where full military honors will be conducted by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad and/or Armes Cancer Center, Findlay.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.