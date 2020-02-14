Klassy Kids 4-H Club News

Klassy Kids 4H Club held their first meeting of the year on February 9th. Fifteen members were in attendance, including 2 new members. During the meeting we discussed basic club rules and expectations, 4H opportunities outside of our club, tentative meeting schedule for the year and also upcoming club plans.



A safety tip was provided by Garrett Ziegler. He stressed the importance of always being aware of your surroundings. Emma Cotterman provided a current event: talking about the reopening of North Baltimore’s Virginia Theater, and Maddy Westgate provided a health tip: using a black light. Club members saw how fast germs can travel, and they also learned that germs can be found in some of the strangest places.

Club president, Lilly Westgate ran the meeting with the support of the leadership team which consists of Emma Cotterman, Maddy Westgate and Garrett Ziegler. Club advisors are Laura Westgate, Lindsay Ziegler, Tracy Cotterman and Crystal Hubbs.

4H membership is based on a child’s age and school grade as of January 1st of the current year. Cloverbud members must be age 5 AND enrolled in Kindergarden as of January 1st and Club Membership begins when a child is age 8 AND enrolled in 3rd grade as of January 1st. Enrollment is open until March 15th and we are gladly accepting new members.

In an attempt to promote Wood County 4H and encourage enrollment older club members will be visiting Powell elementary students in grades 2-6 on February 19th to talk about 4H and the opportunities it’s provided them.

Contact Wood County 4H Extension Office 419-354-9050 or email the club at [email protected] for information on joining.

Garrett Ziegler

Klassy Kids 4H Club

News Reporter