Knock Out Vacation Germs on Your Luggage

You know the feeling: before vacation, you spend all this time creating the perfect packing list and prepping for excursions that when it’s finally all over and you’re back home, you’re pooped! So your luggage sits around for a few days before you get around to emptying it. (We don’t judge; we’re guilty of it, too.)

We know the last thing you want to do when you get home is clean your suitcases, you probably should. Whether you’re team checked bag or team carry-on, our luggage covers a lot of ground and sees a lot of germs.

With just a little bit of TLC after every trip, you can make your luggage look new again. We consulted cleaning experts Leslie Reichert, Jessica Ek and Jennifer Rodriguez about the best ways to get it done.

How often should you clean your luggage?

After every trip, Rodriguez and Ek agree that you should clean your bag after each trip. Rodriguez says to “give your luggage a quick wipe down…especially the handles and wheels.”

She recommends a deeper clean “every 2-3 trips or immediately if it’s been exposed to dirt, spills, or bed bugs.”

At minimum, focus on high contact areas regularly.

How to clean luggage handles and wheels

Handles, zippers and wheels see the most germs since they are high-touch areas, according to Rodriguez. Wipe them down with a damp microfiber cloth, a disinfecting wipe or an all-purpose cleaner.

Wheels should be wiped down with a disinfecting wipe. If your bag doesn’t have wheels, take care to wipe the bottom of it since it’s often on the ground.

How to clean luggage interior

The interior of your luggage can be a bottomless pit full of sand, crumbs, spills from toiletries and more. The best way to start cleaning out the interior of your suitcase, according to Rodriguez, is to use a vacuum on the upholstery and pockets. Wipe away minor spots with a damp microfiber cloth. For stubborn stains, try a bit of upholstery shampoo.

If you had a major spill of shampoo, conditioner or body lotion inside your suitcase, suction it up with a wet/dry vac. You may have to blot the spill with a bit of water to loosen residue as you vacuum. Repeat as needed to remove as much of the spillage as possible.

If your luggage has become a hamper by the end of your travels, a funky smell might have inhabited the upholstery. Rodriguez also recommends using an odor-eliminating spray for getting those smells out.

How to clean the luggage exterior

Your luggage’s exterior sees a lot of damage, and while it may look daunting, it turns out it’s pretty easy to tackle. Here, the experts break down how to clean it by material.

For molded plastic, hard-sided or soft vinyl luggage

Ek and Rodriguez say that using a microfiber cloth and a mild soap and water combination is great for removing surface stains. For stubborn stains, use a solution of all-purpose, non-abrasive cleaner and water that’s mixed according to product directions. Rinse and dry.

To add a layer of protection, apply a coat of silicone-based auto wax to hard-sided luggage or a coat of Armor All to soft vinyl or molded plastic.

If you have a hard-shell suitcase with scuff marks and scratches on it, try using a magic erasing sponge to get out those scuffs.

For soft-shell luggage

Rodriguez recommends using a “fabric-safe upholstery cleaner or a mix of gentle detergent and water. Spot treat stains with a soft brush or microfiber cloth.”

For nylon and other synthetic fabrics

Wipe the exterior with a damp (not soaking wet) microfiber cloth, taking care not to saturate the fabric.

To remove stubborn stains, use a laundry pre-treatment and a mild solution of dish detergent and water or sponge the area lightly with upholstery shampoo, working from the middle of the stain to the edges. (Test products on an inconspicuous spot first.) Air dry away from direct sunlight. Grease stains come clean with a de-greaser. After cleaning the luggage, spray the bag with light, even coats of Scotchgard to add extra protection.

For cotton canvas duffel bags and luggage

Toss it in the washer with your usual detergent and run the warm/cotton cycle. Tumble dry until it is just damp, then air dry. When the bag is clean and dry, treat it with Scotchgard. (Beforehand, though, it’s best to protect painted metal parts like zippers and locks by covering them with masking tape.)

Before storing away your canvas luggage, make sure it is completely dry or you’ll end up with a bagful of mildew and rust.

For leather

Wipe spots with a slightly damp cloth. For stubborn stains, use saddle soap as directed. If stains persist, consult a professional leather cleaner for extra assistance.

No matter what the material is, always check your luggage manufacturer’s care guide for specific recommendations.

Are there any areas you should avoid cleaning?

Rodriguez says that you should try to not soak any of your luggage, especially seams, wheels or zippers because “moisture can get trapped and lead to mold or rust.” It’s best to use a cloth to spot clean and wipe away any excess moisture.

How we chose the best products for cleaning luggage

spoke to experts about the best practices for cleaning your luggage after a trip. Based on the guidance they provided, we found affordable and fan-favorite products to help you get your luggage back into tip-top shape.