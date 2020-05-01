Know the 10 Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease Program Offered Virtually on Thursday, May 7

TOLEDO, OH – The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting a virtual educational program, “The 10 Warning Signs,” on May 7 to help the community learn the facts about Alzheimer’s disease.

The one-hour education program will occur from 7-8 p.m. via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. The presentation will discuss the importance of early detection of Alzheimer’s disease and is for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss or their family members who may be concerned.

During the program, participants will learn about the difference between Alzheimer’s and regular aging. The workshop is free and open to the public. To register for the program, call 800.272.3900. Local staff is available during business hours at 419.537.1999.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. In Ohio, more than 600,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.