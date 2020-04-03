Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio Remains Optimistic

2020 Findlay and Toledo Race for the Cure Events will Take Place as Scheduled

TOLEDO, OHIO. Thursday, April 2, 2020 – Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio® takes the health and safety of breast cancer patients and our supporters, volunteers and staff very seriously.

After careful consideration of the ongoing novel coronavirus 19 (COVID-19) crisis, Komen Northwest Ohio leadership remains optimistic that the 2020 Race for the Cure events will take place as scheduled on Saturday, September 26 in Findlay and on Sunday, September 27 in Toledo.

As previously scheduled, registration for the Findlay and Toledo events opened yesterday, Wednesday, April 1. Those interested in registering for the Toledo or Findlay Races may do so at komennwohio.org/race or by calling 419-724-2873. Early special registration remains at $25 for all adults and $15 for youth (ages 3 to 18), and the first 200 people to register will receive free T-shirt shipping.

We realize that times are challenging and there are many unknowns. Komen Northwest Ohio leadership will continue to consult with national and local health experts throughout the coming weeks and months and will provide updates if changes arise.

Komen Northwest Ohio would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to all of the medical professionals, first responders, and other essential workers throughout Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan who have been working diligently to combat COVID-19.

Our hearts and thoughts go out to all who have been affected by this ongoing crisis. Although this must be our focus, the work of Komen Northwest Ohio will go on. Breast cancer doesn’t stop, and neither will we.

Komen Northwest Ohio continues to help women and men battling breast cancer in our 24-county service area, and we are putting plans in place to ensure funds are raised to support the most vulnerable among us as they battle breast cancer.

We would also like to thank our Komen Northwest Ohio family for their patience and commitment to the fight against breast cancer as we respond to this evolving situation together.

About Susan G. Komen® and Komen Northwest Ohio

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Komen was founded in 1982 by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life. Komen Northwest Ohio is working to better the lives of those facing breast cancer in the local community. Komen Northwest Ohio has invested more than $13 million in community breast health programs in 24 counties and has contributed more than $4 million to breast cancer research.