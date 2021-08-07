Lacey Diane Corbin, 38, of McComb, OH passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Blanchard Valley Hospital. Lacey was born June 12, 1983 in Findlay to Diana (Wright) Brogan and Frank Corbin.



Lacey was a proud mother of her 3 beautiful children, Marcus Pardo, Kylie Corbin, and Talia Cortez. Lacey was raised by Patrick Brogan and Diane Brogan. Lacey’s father survives in Fostoria.



Lacey is also survived by her Mother: Diane Brogan, Father: Patrick Brogan. Her 3 sisters: Kristin Knitz, Holly Brogan, and Hailey Brogan, brother: Franklin Corbin, grandmother: Jerri Wright, grandson: Hezekiah Ludwick, and daughter-in-law: Valencia Ludwick, and her nieces and nephews.



Lacey will be laid to rest with her Grandmother: Daisy Corbin, Grandfather: Max Wright, Frank Corbin Sr. and her best friend Kelly Fabo. Lacey loved art, music and spending time with her family and co-workers.



Visitation will be held from 1-3 pm and 4-6 pm on Monday, August 9, 2021, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. The funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 6:00 pm with Pastor Tony Zamora officiating. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Smith-Crates Funeral Home. Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.