Lacie Allison Honored with 2025 Greg Conine Award

North Baltimore, OH — Congratulations to Lacie Allison, who was named the recipient of the 2025 Greg Conine Award during last evening’s athletic honors.

The award, established in 1973, pays tribute to Greg Conine, a beloved member of the NBHS Class of 1975 who tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident on April 16, 1972. Known for his athletic talent, leadership, and compassionate spirit, Greg left a lasting impression on classmates and upperclassmen alike.

Each year, the entire coaching staff and administration selects one outstanding freshman athlete who reflects the values Greg represented — including coachability, leadership, sportsmanship, scholarship, and ability.

This longstanding tradition remains one of NBHS’s most meaningful honors, and Lacie’s recognition reflects not only her athletic promise but her character on and off the field.

Please join us in congratulating Lacie on this well-deserved recognition!