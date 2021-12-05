Lady Hoopsters Won at P-G

High School Girls Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher
Pandora-Gilboa @ North Baltimore – 12/2/2021
VARSITY GIRLS
North Baltimore 8-18-6-12—44
Pandora-Gilboa 7-7-15-9—38
Grace Hagemyer – 14
Hailey Lennard – 12
Lydia Feehan – 6
Cadence Andrich – 4
Halie Inbody – 4
Leia Thomas – 2
Emma Cotterman – 2
2-PT FGM-A: 16-34 (47%)
3-PT FGM-A: 2-26 (7%)
FTM-A: 6-16 (38%)
Rebounds: NB 38, PG 26
Rebound Leaders: Hagemyer 17, Lennard 6
Assists Leaders: Lennard 4, Cotterman 3
Steals Leader: Thomas 3, Hagemyer 2
Blocks Leader: Hagemyer 6
Turnovers: NB 7, PG 17
Varsity Overall Record 4-0, BVC 1-0
JV GIRLS
NB – 34
PG – 14
Kenadi Lennard – 10
Alivia Patterson – 7
Neyeah Dewitt – 7
Alivia Delancey – 6
Mackenna Ducat – 2
Layla Delancey – 2
JV Overall Record 1-2, BVC 1-0
UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES
Tue 12/7 Holgate (home), 6pm
Thur 12/9 @ Riverdale, 6pm
Sat 12/11 Bluffton (home), 11am
Thur 12/16 Van Buren (home), 6pm
Mon 12/27 @ Ayersville, 6pm
Wed 12/29 vs MC or TC @ Ayersville, TBA