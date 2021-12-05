North Baltimore, Ohio

December 5, 2021

Oct. 2018 Update

Lady Hoopsters Won at P-G

High School Girls Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher

 

Pandora-Gilboa @ North Baltimore – 12/2/2021

 

VARSITY GIRLS

North Baltimore 8-18-6-12—44

Pandora-Gilboa 7-7-15-9—38

 

Grace Hagemyer – 14

Hailey Lennard – 12

Lydia Feehan – 6

Cadence Andrich – 4

Halie Inbody – 4

Leia Thomas – 2

Emma Cotterman – 2

 

2-PT FGM-A: 16-34 (47%)

3-PT FGM-A:  2-26 (7%)

FTM-A:  6-16 (38%)

Rebounds: NB 38, PG 26

Rebound Leaders: Hagemyer 17, Lennard 6

Assists Leaders: Lennard 4, Cotterman 3

Steals Leader: Thomas 3, Hagemyer 2

Blocks Leader: Hagemyer 6

Turnovers: NB 7, PG 17

 

Varsity Overall Record 4-0, BVC 1-0

 

 

JV GIRLS

NB – 34

PG – 14

 

Kenadi Lennard – 10

Alivia Patterson – 7

Neyeah Dewitt – 7

Alivia Delancey – 6

Mackenna Ducat – 2

Layla Delancey – 2

 

JV Overall Record 1-2, BVC 1-0

 

UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES

Tue 12/7 Holgate (home), 6pm

Thur 12/9 @ Riverdale, 6pm

Sat 12/11 Bluffton (home), 11am

Thur 12/16 Van Buren (home), 6pm

Mon 12/27 @ Ayersville, 6pm

Wed 12/29 vs MC or TC @ Ayersville, TBA

