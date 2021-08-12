NB Lady Tiger Golfers begin season with Elmwood Royal Open
The 2021 girls’ high school golf season kicked off with the Girls’ Elmwood Royal Open on Thursday, August 5th, at Birch Run Golf Course.
The North Baltimore girls’ team doesn’t have enough golfers for a “team”, but can compete individually this year.
Otsego’s Summer Berry was the Medalist shooting a 42.
Returning lady tiger golfers are Senior Olivia Matthes and Juniors Mackenna Ducat & Sara Casey. The boys’ and girls’ golf teams are coached by Chad Jones & Jeff Wright.
Final Results:
1st – Otsego – 190
2nd – Gibsonburg – 204
3rd – Danbury – 220
4th – Elmwood – 230
5th – Rossford – 251
*North Baltimore, Eastwood & Ayersville did not have enough players to field teams
NB scores – Olivia Matthes 56, Sara Casey 59, Mackenna Ducat 63
Girls’ Varsity Golf Results vs Miller City
8/6/21 @ Birch Run Golf Course
NB Scores: Olivia Matthes 52, Mackenna Ducat 55, Sara Casey 59
Miller City Scores: Chelsea Erford 51, Addison Ellerbrock 65, Marissa Carr 73, Anna Keeler 73
Upcoming NB Girls Golf Matches:
Tue 8/10 Kenton @ Memorial Park GC, 4:00
Thur 8/12 Tiger Invite @ Birch Run, 12:00