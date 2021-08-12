NB Lady Tiger Golfers begin season with Elmwood Royal Open

The 2021 girls’ high school golf season kicked off with the Girls’ Elmwood Royal Open on Thursday, August 5th, at Birch Run Golf Course.

The North Baltimore girls’ team doesn’t have enough golfers for a “team”, but can compete individually this year.

Otsego’s Summer Berry was the Medalist shooting a 42.

Returning lady tiger golfers are Senior Olivia Matthes and Juniors Mackenna Ducat & Sara Casey. The boys’ and girls’ golf teams are coached by Chad Jones & Jeff Wright.

Final Results:

1st – Otsego – 190

2nd – Gibsonburg – 204

3rd – Danbury – 220

4th – Elmwood – 230

5th – Rossford – 251

*North Baltimore, Eastwood & Ayersville did not have enough players to field teams

NB scores – Olivia Matthes 56, Sara Casey 59, Mackenna Ducat 63

Girls’ Varsity Golf Results vs Miller City

8/6/21 @ Birch Run Golf Course

NB Scores: Olivia Matthes 52, Mackenna Ducat 55, Sara Casey 59

Miller City Scores: Chelsea Erford 51, Addison Ellerbrock 65, Marissa Carr 73, Anna Keeler 73

Upcoming NB Girls Golf Matches:

Tue 8/10 Kenton @ Memorial Park GC, 4:00

Thur 8/12 Tiger Invite @ Birch Run, 12:00