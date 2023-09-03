North Baltimore, Ohio

September 3, 2023 12:12 am

Lady Tiger Golf Results

by Suzanne Bucher for www.theNBXpress.com

Girls’ Varsity Golf Results vs Gibsonburg

8-30-23 @ Birch Run Golf Course

 

1st – Gibsonburg 230

2nd – N Baltimore 235

(top 4 scores make up the team score)

 

Medalist – Sara Casey (NB) – 50

 

NB Scores: Sara Casey 50, Mackenna Ducat 55, Jersey Abrail 62,

Katie Brumbaugh 68

 

2023 Upcoming Girls Golf Matches

Wed 9/6 vs Oak Harbor @ Oak Harbor, 12:00

Sat 9/9 Tiger Invitational @ Birch Run, 9:00

Mon 9/11 vs Delta @ White Pines, 4:00

Mon 9/18 vs Kenton @ Veterans Memorial, 4:30

Wed 9/20 vs Miller City @ Moose Landing, 4:30

Tue 9/26 Girls Sectionals

 

