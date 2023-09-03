Lady Tiger Golf Results

by Suzanne Bucher for www.theNBXpress.com
Girls’ Varsity Golf Results vs Gibsonburg
8-30-23 @ Birch Run Golf Course
1st – Gibsonburg 230
2nd – N Baltimore 235
(top 4 scores make up the team score)
Medalist – Sara Casey (NB) – 50
NB Scores: Sara Casey 50, Mackenna Ducat 55, Jersey Abrail 62,
Katie Brumbaugh 68
2023 Upcoming Girls Golf Matches
Wed 9/6 vs Oak Harbor @ Oak Harbor, 12:00
Sat 9/9 Tiger Invitational @ Birch Run, 9:00
Mon 9/11 vs Delta @ White Pines, 4:00
Mon 9/18 vs Kenton @ Veterans Memorial, 4:30
Wed 9/20 vs Miller City @ Moose Landing, 4:30
Tue 9/26 Girls Sectionals