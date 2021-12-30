Lady Tiger Hoopsters Lose Close One

High School Girls Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher
North Baltimore @ Ayersville – 12/27/2021
North Baltimore was matched up against Ayersville in game one of the holiday tournament hosted by Ayersville, and Ayersville took the win. It was back and forth leads the entire game with each team having a lead late in the game. North Baltimore was short on players with Haley Inbody and Lydia Feehan not able to play.
Miller City was scheduled to take on Toledo Christian in the afternoon game, but Toledo Christian had to cancel because of Covid, so Miller City will play Ayersville instead on Wednesday, December 29th.
VARSITY GIRLS
North Baltimore 8-10-8-6—32
Ayersville 8-10-9-8—35
———————————–
Grace Hagemyer – 14
Gabby Estrada – 6
Hailey Lennard – 5
Cadence Andrich – 4
Emma Cotterman – 3
2-PT FGM-A: 14-28 (50%)
3-PT FGM-A: 1-10 (10%)
FTM-A: 1-6 (17%)
Rebounds: NB 19, Ayersville 15
Rebound Leaders: Hagemyer 9, Andrich 5
Assists Leaders: Lennard 3, Cotterman 2
Steals Leader: Lennard 3, Hagemyer 2
Blocks Leader: Hagemyer 6
Turnovers: NB 19, Ayersville 16
Varsity Overall Record 6-3, BVC 2-1
*************************************
JV GIRLS
NB – 17
Ayersville – 27
JV Overall Record 1-7, BVC 1-3
UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES
Tue 1/4 @ Liberty Center, 6pm
Thur 1/6 @ Vanlue, 6pm (JV 2Q)
Sat 1/8 Mohawk (home), 6pm
Tue 1/11 JV @ Monclova CA, 6pm
Thur 1/13 Arlington (home), 6pm
Sat 1/15 @ Patrick Henry, Noon
Thur 1/20 @ Cory-Rawson, 6pm
Sat 1/22 Cardinal Stritch, 11am