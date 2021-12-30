Lady Tiger Hoopsters Lose Close One

High School Girls Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher

North Baltimore @ Ayersville – 12/27/2021

North Baltimore was matched up against Ayersville in game one of the holiday tournament hosted by Ayersville, and Ayersville took the win. It was back and forth leads the entire game with each team having a lead late in the game. North Baltimore was short on players with Haley Inbody and Lydia Feehan not able to play.

Miller City was scheduled to take on Toledo Christian in the afternoon game, but Toledo Christian had to cancel because of Covid, so Miller City will play Ayersville instead on Wednesday, December 29th.

VARSITY GIRLS

North Baltimore 8-10-8-6—32

Ayersville 8-10-9-8—35

———————————–

Grace Hagemyer – 14

Gabby Estrada – 6

Hailey Lennard – 5

Cadence Andrich – 4

Emma Cotterman – 3

2-PT FGM-A: 14-28 (50%)

3-PT FGM-A: 1-10 (10%)

FTM-A: 1-6 (17%)

Rebounds: NB 19, Ayersville 15

Rebound Leaders: Hagemyer 9, Andrich 5

Assists Leaders: Lennard 3, Cotterman 2

Steals Leader: Lennard 3, Hagemyer 2

Blocks Leader: Hagemyer 6

Turnovers: NB 19, Ayersville 16

Varsity Overall Record 6-3, BVC 2-1

*************************************

JV GIRLS

NB – 17

Ayersville – 27

JV Overall Record 1-7, BVC 1-3

UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES

Tue 1/4 @ Liberty Center, 6pm

Thur 1/6 @ Vanlue, 6pm (JV 2Q)

Sat 1/8 Mohawk (home), 6pm

Tue 1/11 JV @ Monclova CA, 6pm

Thur 1/13 Arlington (home), 6pm

Sat 1/15 @ Patrick Henry, Noon

Thur 1/20 @ Cory-Rawson, 6pm

Sat 1/22 Cardinal Stritch, 11am