Lady Tiger Softball Update 4/29

NB Tiger Cold Bats on a Cold Night at Van Buren – 4/26/2022

The Black Knights used 10 hits and 6 Tiger errors to a couple of 5 run outbursts, leading to an 11 – 0 BVC win.

VB pitcher M. Martin held the NB bats at bay throwing a no-hitter, K’ing 7 and walking only 2.

Varsity Overall Record 8-7, BVC Record 1-1

Early Lead Over McComb Sets Stage For Victory – 4/27/2022

The Tigers bounced back from VB quickly as they scored early and often in the BVC win (2-1) over the Panthers 11 – 5.

Hitting:

C Jacobs 3 runs, 2 doubles, 3 rbi 1 bb

H Lennard 1 run, a double, 2 rbi

M Buchanan 1 run 3 hits, 2 rbi

M Westgate 2 hits, 2 rbi, 1 bb

L Keegan 2 run, 3 bb

K Keegen 2 runs, 1 hit

A Greeno 1 run

A Loera 2 runs 1 bb



On the mound Ari Lorea win the distance, allowing 6 hits, and 5 earned runs with 0 walks. She totalled 13 K’s.

Varsity Overall Record 9-7, BVC Record 2-1

Upcoming Varsity Softball Games

Fri 4/29 @ Liberty Center, 5pm

Mon 5/2 @ Arcadia, 4:30pm

Wed 5/4 Vanlue (home), 5pm

Mon 5/9 Riverdale (home), 4:30pm

Tue 5/10 @ Liberty-Benton, 5pm

Sat 5/14 @ Arlington, TBD