Ariana Loera struck recorded 14 strikeouts over Miller City in a seven-inning complete game. Loera and her defence (one error) also allowed no hits, in the 9-0 non-conference win over the Wildcats Wednesday night.

Ariana also led the Tigers at the plate with three hits and 2 RBI. Cadence Andrich singled twice and tripled once for NB who totalled 17 hits for the game.