North Baltimore, Ohio

October 14, 2021 10:37 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Oct. 2018 Update
Briar Hill Health Update
Weekly Specials
March 2020
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo
3 panel GIF
Ol’ Jenny

Lady Tiger VB Falls – Sectional Bracket Posted

 

by Suzanne Bucher

The North Baltimore Lady Tiger dropped their BVC match with Arcadia 3 – 1.

NB travels to Lakeside for the VB Section (Fostoria) on Tuesday 10/18 – 5:00pm start (bracket below).

HS Volleyball Results
N Baltimore @ Arcadia
10/11/2021
Varsity Results

Arcadia defeats NB 3-1
25-15, 26-24, 25-15

Stats:

Grace Hagemyer – 6 kills
Hailey Lennard – 6 kills
Halie Inbody – 7 kills, 4 aces

JV Results
NB defeats Arcadia 2-0
25-15, 25-7

Upcoming HS Volleyball Games
Thur 10/14 @ Patrick Henry, 5:30
Sectionals – Tue 10/19 @ Danbury Lakeside, 5:00

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website