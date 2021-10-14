Lady Tiger VB Falls – Sectional Bracket Posted

by Suzanne Bucher

The North Baltimore Lady Tiger dropped their BVC match with Arcadia 3 – 1.

NB travels to Lakeside for the VB Section (Fostoria) on Tuesday 10/18 – 5:00pm start (bracket below).

HS Volleyball Results

N Baltimore @ Arcadia

10/11/2021

Varsity Results

Arcadia defeats NB 3-1

25-15, 26-24, 25-15

Stats:

Grace Hagemyer – 6 kills

Hailey Lennard – 6 kills

Halie Inbody – 7 kills, 4 aces

JV Results

NB defeats Arcadia 2-0

25-15, 25-7

Upcoming HS Volleyball Games

Thur 10/14 @ Patrick Henry, 5:30

Sectionals – Tue 10/19 @ Danbury Lakeside, 5:00