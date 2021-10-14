Lady Tiger VB Falls – Sectional Bracket Posted

by Suzanne Bucher
The North Baltimore Lady Tiger dropped their BVC match with Arcadia 3 – 1.
NB travels to Lakeside for the VB Section (Fostoria) on Tuesday 10/18 – 5:00pm start (bracket below).
HS Volleyball Results
N Baltimore @ Arcadia
10/11/2021
Varsity Results
Arcadia defeats NB 3-1
25-15, 26-24, 25-15
Stats:
Grace Hagemyer – 6 kills
Hailey Lennard – 6 kills
Halie Inbody – 7 kills, 4 aces
JV Results
NB defeats Arcadia 2-0
25-15, 25-7
Upcoming HS Volleyball Games
Thur 10/14 @ Patrick Henry, 5:30
Sectionals – Tue 10/19 @ Danbury Lakeside, 5:00