Lady Tigers: A Special Evening in Memory of RJ

The Lady Tiger Softball Team and coaches with the Hagemyers. Both Cory-Rawson and NB Softball with the Hagemyers. A special evening to honor the memory of RJ Hagemyer

from Suzanne Bucher

Cory-Rawson @ North Baltimore – 4/20/2022

Two North Baltimore Tiger varsity pitchers rally together to shut out Cory-Rawson. This game was in memory of RJ Hagemyer who passed away on March 1, 2022.

Cory-Rawson 0 0 0 0 0 – – 0 1 4

North Baltimore 2 1 9 2 – – – 14 11 0

WP (NB) – Cadence Andrich (8K, 1H)

LP (CR) – K Sanchez

NB Top Hitters

Cassadie Jacobs 1-1, 3B, 3BB, RBI

Alex Greeno 1-1, 1B, 2BB, 3-SB

Meredith Buchanan 2-4, 2-1B, 2-RBI, 2-SB

Maddy Westgate 2-3, 1-2B, 1B, 2-SB

Varsity Overall Record 7-1, BVC Record 1-0

JR’s mother, Kasey Hagemyer, posted this on Facebook:

In memory…

RJ lived his life with love and laughter. He touched so many people because of it. Tonight, he was honored by the North Baltimore Lady Tigers Softball Team.

To say these ladies went above and beyond, is an understatement. From the fundraiser, to the shirts with his initials, to the helmet stickers, to the blue eyeblack, and blue ribbons, they did it for him.

RJ attended NB sporting events since his sisters, Grace and Hannah, began their sporting careers. He went to them all, rain or shine, and cheered on his sisters. He was their number one fan. Through this, he gained many more sisters who loved him unconditionally. He loved nothing more than to laugh with the girls, watch them play, and to be surrounded by community.

Tonight, these young ladies played a game in memory of RJ. They had us stand out with them for the national anthem and then on the mound as they announced the girls. CR girls gifted us a signed softball and shook our hands. Then followed by the NB girls with a signed softball, picture of the team, and donation to Wood Lane. They also read a piece about RJ and we all cried together. Then, they played for RJ.

We can’t say thank you enough.

This…this is love…this is family…

this is in memory.

Josh, Kasey, Grace & Hannah Hagemyer