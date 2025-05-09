Lady Tigers Battle Hard, Fall Short Against Waynesfield-Goshen

Lady Tigers Drop Hard-Fought NWCC Battle to Waynesfield-Goshen, 7–4

It was a first-place showdown Thursday evening as the North Baltimore Lady Tigers hosted Waynesfield-Goshen in a key North West Central Conference (NWCC) matchup. Despite a strong effort and a complete-game performance by Brie Schmidt, the Lady Tigers came up short, 7–4, and slipped in the conference standings.

North Baltimore is now 5–2 in NWCC play and 12–5 overall. Waynesfield-Goshen improved to 6–1 in league play and moved into a tie for first with Ridgedale (6–1). A five-run fifth inning by Waynesfield-Goshen proved to be the turning point in an otherwise even contest—both teams collected nine hits and played tough defense.

NB jumped ahead 3–1 in the third and added another run in the fifth, but couldn’t muster a late comeback.

Game Highlights:

Brie Schmidt : 2-for-4, 3 RBI; pitched 7.0 innings, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk

Lila Delancy : 1-for-2, 2 runs scored, 2 stolen bases

Kylie Young : 1-for-4, double, 1 RBI

Nikki DeWitt : 2-for-3

J Trout : Double, 1 run

Olivia Busch & Jenna Paynter: Each added a hit

Box Score:

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Waynesfield-Goshen 1 0 0 0 5 1 0 7 9 0 North Baltimore 0 0 3 0 1 0 0 4 9 2

NWCC Softball Standings (as of May 9):

Rank Team NWCC Record Overall Record T-1 Waynesfield-Goshen 6–1 11–3 T-1 Ridgedale 6–1 8–6 3 Elgin 5–1 6–10 4 North Baltimore 5–2 12–5 5 Hardin Northern 4–2 14–4 6 Ridgemont 3–5 7–9 7 Upper Scioto Valley 1–5 4–11 8 Cory-Rawson 1–6 5–12 9 Perry 0–8 0–15

Remaining Games:

5/10 Crestline Home 12:30

5/13 Hardin-Northern Home 5:00

5/15 Home Sectional Home 5:00

5/20 District Semi Kenton 5:00