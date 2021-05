by Suzanne Bucher

North Baltimore – 10

Kalida – 0

WP – Ariana Loera (NB)

LP – Nienberg (Kal)

Lady Tigers will play Wayne Trace in the District Semi-Finals @ Elida on Tue, May 18th @ 4:00.

Complete Division IV Elida Sectional/District Bracket can be found at:

https://officials.myohsaa.org/ Admin/Bracket/PublicBracket? TournamentId=1910