Lady Tigers Beat Leipsic in BVC Game

by Suzanne Bucher The Lady Tigers (7-2 BVC) beat Leipsic in their final BVC match-up of the season finishing in the BVC behind Van Buren & Riverdale who shared the BVC conference champion title finishing 8-1 in the BVC. Leipsic 000 003 0—3 7 6

N. Baltimore 300 002 x—5 6 2 WP – Ariana Loera (NB) LP – J J Hermiller (Leip) NB Top Hitters Jacobs 3-1B, 2 RBI Buchanan 1B, 2 RBI

Varsity Overall Record 17-5, BVC Record 7-2

Lady Tigers will play Wayne Trace in the District Semi-Finals @ Elida on Tue, May 18th @ 4:00

Complete tournament brackets can be found at: https://officials.myohsaa. org/Admin/Bracket/ PublicBracket?TournamentId= 1910