Lady Tigers Beat Leipsic in BVC Game

by Suzanne Bucher
The Lady Tigers (7-2 BVC) beat Leipsic in their final BVC match-up of the season finishing in the BVC behind Van Buren & Riverdale who shared the BVC conference champion title finishing 8-1 in the BVC.
Leipsic 000 003 0—3 7 6
N. Baltimore 300 002 x—5 6 2
WP – Ariana Loera (NB)
LP – J J
Hermiller (Leip)
NB Top Hitters
Jacobs 3-1B, 2 RBI
Buchanan 1B, 2 RBI
Varsity Overall Record 17-5, BVC Record 7-2
Lady Tigers will play Wayne Trace in the District Semi-Finals @ Elida on Tue, May 18th @ 4:00
Complete tournament brackets can be found at: https://officials.myohsaa.