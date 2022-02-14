Lady Tigers Beat McComb

High School Girls Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher
McComb @ North Baltimore – 2/12/2022
VARSITY GIRLS
North Baltimore 7-8-4-13—32
McComb 7-12-6-4—29
————————–
Grace Hagemyer – 15
Hailey Lennard – 9
Halie Inbody – 8
2-PT FGM-A: 6-24 (25%)
3-PT FGM-A: 4-15 (27%)
FTM-A: 8-18 (44%)
Rebounds: NB 26, McComb 30
Rebound Leaders: Hagemyer 11, Inbody 5
Assists Leader: Lennard 2
Steals Leaders: Lennard 6, Hagemyer 3
Turnovers: NB 18, McComb 20
Varsity Overall Record 14-8, BVC 7-2
***************************************
JV GIRLS
NB – 7
McComb – 43
JV Overall Record 7-14, BVC Record 3-7
UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES
Thur 2/17 vs MVCD, 7:30pm @ Fremont Ross HS (Sectionals)
Sat 2/19 vs Tiffin Calvert or Fremont St Joe, 7:30pm @ Fremont Ross HS (Sectional-Finals, if nec)