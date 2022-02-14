North Baltimore, Ohio

February 14, 2022 6:19 am

Lady Tigers Beat McComb

High School Girls Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher
 

McComb @ North Baltimore – 2/12/2022
 

VARSITY GIRLS
North Baltimore 7-8-4-13—32

McComb 7-12-6-4—29

Grace Hagemyer – 15

Hailey Lennard – 9

Halie Inbody – 8

 

2-PT FGM-A: 6-24 (25%)

3-PT FGM-A:  4-15 (27%)

FTM-A:  8-18 (44%)

Rebounds: NB 26, McComb 30

Rebound Leaders: Hagemyer 11, Inbody 5

Assists Leader: Lennard 2

Steals Leaders: Lennard 6, Hagemyer 3

Turnovers: NB 18, McComb 20

 

Varsity Overall Record 14-8, BVC 7-2

JV GIRLS

NB – 7

McComb – 43

JV Overall Record 7-14, BVC Record 3-7

 

UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES
Thur 2/17 vs MVCD, 7:30pm @ Fremont Ross HS (Sectionals)

Sat 2/19 vs Tiffin Calvert or Fremont St Joe, 7:30pm @ Fremont Ross HS (Sectional-Finals, if nec)

