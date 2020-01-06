Accepting New Patients
Lady Tigers Hosted North Central

The NBHS Tigers hosted the ladies from North Central on Saturday afternoon January 4th.

 1234Final
North Central81311234
North Baltimore87121037

Scorers:

L. Lee-12
M. McCartney-9
H. Lennard-5
G. Hagemyer-4
S. Smith-3
K.Perez-2
H.Inbody-2

Rebounds-Hagemyer-10;Lee-5
Steals-Lennard-3
Assists-Lennard-4

Team Record: 7-5 overall; 4-1 BVC

JV Score: NB 40-30
 
Next up for NB: @Arcadia 1/9/2020

Between the JV and Varsity games a Hall of Fame induction ceremony for 2020 took place. Leona Euler and Hannah Brian joined the ranks at NB for their softball careers. (Watch for another story related to this, here on theNBXpress)

