Lady Tigers Hosted North Central

The NBHS Tigers hosted the ladies from North Central on Saturday afternoon January 4th.

1 2 3 4 Final North Central 8 13 11 2 34 North Baltimore 8 7 12 10 37

Scorers:

L. Lee-12

M. McCartney-9

H. Lennard-5

G. Hagemyer-4

S. Smith-3

K.Perez-2

H.Inbody-2

Rebounds-Hagemyer-10;Lee-5

Steals-Lennard-3

Assists-Lennard-4

Team Record: 7-5 overall; 4-1 BVC

JV Score: NB 40-30



Next up for NB: @Arcadia 1/9/2020



Between the JV and Varsity games a Hall of Fame induction ceremony for 2020 took place. Leona Euler and Hannah Brian joined the ranks at NB for their softball careers. (Watch for another story related to this, here on theNBXpress)