North Baltimore, Ohio

December 14, 2021 9:41 am

Ol’ Jenny

Lady Tigers Move to 6-1

NB High School Girls Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher

 

Bluffton @ North Baltimore – 12/11/2021

VARSITY GIRLS

North Baltimore 3-12-12-15—42

Bluffton 14-6-10-1—31

————————————

Grace Hagemyer – 15

Emma Cotterman – 6

Hailey Lennard – 5

Leia Thomas – 5

Halie Inbody – 4

Cadence Andrich – 3

Lydia Feehan – 2

Gabby Estrada – 2

 

2-PT FGM-A: 10-28 (36%)

3-PT FGM-A:  4-14 (29%)

FTM-A:  10-19 (53%)

Rebounds: NB 31, Bluffton 22

Rebound Leaders: Hagemyer 17, Inbody 8

Assists Leaders: Hagemyer 4, Lennard 3

Steals Leader: Lennard 2, Andrich 2

Blocks Leader: Hagemyer 5

Turnovers: NB 18, Bluffton 17

 

Varsity Overall Record 6-1, BVC 2-0

*************************************

JV GIRLS

NB – 20

Bluffton – 35

————–

Alivia Patterson – 12

Mackenna Ducat – 4

Alivia Delancey – 3

Neveah Dewitt – 1

JV Overall Record 1-5, BVC 1-1

 

UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES

Thur 12/16 Van Buren (home), 6pm

Mon 12/27 @ Ayersville, 6pm

Wed 12/29 vs MC or TC @ Ayersville, TBA

