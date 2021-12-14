Lady Tigers Move to 6-1

NB High School Girls Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher
Bluffton @ North Baltimore – 12/11/2021
VARSITY GIRLS
North Baltimore 3-12-12-15—42
Bluffton 14-6-10-1—31
————————————
Grace Hagemyer – 15
Emma Cotterman – 6
Hailey Lennard – 5
Leia Thomas – 5
Halie Inbody – 4
Cadence Andrich – 3
Lydia Feehan – 2
Gabby Estrada – 2
2-PT FGM-A: 10-28 (36%)
3-PT FGM-A: 4-14 (29%)
FTM-A: 10-19 (53%)
Rebounds: NB 31, Bluffton 22
Rebound Leaders: Hagemyer 17, Inbody 8
Assists Leaders: Hagemyer 4, Lennard 3
Steals Leader: Lennard 2, Andrich 2
Blocks Leader: Hagemyer 5
Turnovers: NB 18, Bluffton 17
Varsity Overall Record 6-1, BVC 2-0
*************************************
JV GIRLS
NB – 20
Bluffton – 35
————–
Alivia Patterson – 12
Mackenna Ducat – 4
Alivia Delancey – 3
Neveah Dewitt – 1
JV Overall Record 1-5, BVC 1-1
UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES
Thur 12/16 Van Buren (home), 6pm
Mon 12/27 @ Ayersville, 6pm
Wed 12/29 vs MC or TC @ Ayersville, TBA