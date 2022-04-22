North Baltimore, Ohio

April 22, 2022 8:39 pm

Lady Tigers Pick-up 8th Win With Just 1 Loss

Fremont St Joe @ North Baltimore – 4/21/2022

 

Loera’s Walk-off Picture Perfect Ending in North Baltimore’s Victory Over Fremont St Joe

Fremont St Joe – 7
North Baltimore – 8

WP (NB) – Loera (10K, 11H)
LP (FSJ) – Thomas

NB Top Hitters
Ari Loera 2-2B, 1B, RBI
Maddy Westgate 3-2B, 1B, 3-RBI
Kenzey Young 2B, 1B
Alex Greeno 2B, R

Varsity Overall Record 8-1, BVC Record 1-0

Upcoming Varsity Softball Games
Sat 4/23 Danbury & Calvert (home), 11am & 1pm
Mon 4/25 @ Liberty-Benton, 5pm
Tue 4/26 @ Van Buren, 5pm
Wed 4/27 McComb (home), 5pm
Sat 4/30 @ Upper Scioto Valley, 11am
Mon 5/2 @ Arcadia, 4:30pm
Wed 5/4 Vanlue (home), 5pm
Mon 5/9 Riverdale (home), 4:30pm
Wed 5/11 @ Arlington, 5pm

One Response

  1. Game changer has the Varsity record of 8-5 as of 4/22/22
    Maybe one of the Coaches can confirm which record is correct.

