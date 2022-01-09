North Baltimore, Ohio

January 9, 2022 12:32 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Oct. 2018 Update
3 panel GIF
Ol’ Jenny
March 2020
Weekly Specials
Logo
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
Briar Hill Health Update
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016

Lady Tigers Pick Up a “W”

High School Girls Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher

 

North Baltimore @ Vanlue – 1/6/2022

 

VARSITY GIRLS

North Baltimore 9-18-12-13—52

Vanlue 7-8-5-3—23

————————————

Gabby Estrada – 6

Emma Cotterman – 6

Grace Hagemyer – 16

Halie Inbody – 10

Hailey Lennard – 6

Lydia Feehan – 6

Cadence Andrich – 6

Leia Thomas – 4

Lucy Trout – 4

 

2-PT FGM-A: 20-38 (53%)

3-PT FGM-A:  3-20 (15%)

FTM-A:  3-10 (30%)

Rebounds: NB 32, Vanlue 23

Rebound Leaders: Hagemyer 15, Inbody 7

Assists Leaders: Inbody 4, Lennard 3

Steals Leader: Estrada 4, Feehan 3, Thomas 3

Blocks Leader: Hagemyer 5, Inbody 3

Turnovers: NB 8, Vanlue 22

 

Varsity Overall Record 7-4, BVC 3-1

 

JV GIRLS

NB – 8

Vanlue – 21

UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES

Sat 1/8 Mohawk (home), 11am

Tue 1/11 JV @ Monclova CA, 6pm

Thur 1/13 Arlington (home), 6pm

Sat 1/15 @ Patrick Henry, Noon

Thur 1/20 @ Cory-Rawson, 6pm

Sat 1/22 Cardinal Stritch, 11am

Tue 1/25 @ Hardin-Northern, 6pm

Thur 1/27 Liberty-Benton (home), 6pm

Sat 2/1 Seneca East (home), 6pm

Mon 2/3 @ McComb, 6pm

Mon 2/10 Arcadia (home), 6pm

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website