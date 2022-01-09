Lady Tigers Pick Up a “W”

High School Girls Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher
North Baltimore @ Vanlue – 1/6/2022
VARSITY GIRLS
North Baltimore 9-18-12-13—52
Vanlue 7-8-5-3—23
————————————
Gabby Estrada – 6
Emma Cotterman – 6
Grace Hagemyer – 16
Halie Inbody – 10
Hailey Lennard – 6
Lydia Feehan – 6
Cadence Andrich – 6
Leia Thomas – 4
Lucy Trout – 4
2-PT FGM-A: 20-38 (53%)
3-PT FGM-A: 3-20 (15%)
FTM-A: 3-10 (30%)
Rebounds: NB 32, Vanlue 23
Rebound Leaders: Hagemyer 15, Inbody 7
Assists Leaders: Inbody 4, Lennard 3
Steals Leader: Estrada 4, Feehan 3, Thomas 3
Blocks Leader: Hagemyer 5, Inbody 3
Turnovers: NB 8, Vanlue 22
Varsity Overall Record 7-4, BVC 3-1
JV GIRLS
NB – 8
Vanlue – 21
UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES
Sat 1/8 Mohawk (home), 11am
Tue 1/11 JV @ Monclova CA, 6pm
Thur 1/13 Arlington (home), 6pm
Sat 1/15 @ Patrick Henry, Noon
Thur 1/20 @ Cory-Rawson, 6pm
Sat 1/22 Cardinal Stritch, 11am
Tue 1/25 @ Hardin-Northern, 6pm
Thur 1/27 Liberty-Benton (home), 6pm
Sat 2/1 Seneca East (home), 6pm
Mon 2/3 @ McComb, 6pm
Mon 2/10 Arcadia (home), 6pm