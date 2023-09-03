Lady Tigers Pick Up Volleyball “W’s”

by Suzanne Bucher
North Baltimore Lady Tigers played at home with a loud, supportive crowd on hand Thursday night against Hardin Northern. JV won in three sets, and varsity won in 5. This was the first league win of the season.
JV Set 1: 25-22 Hardin Northern
JV Set 2: 18-25 NB
JV Set 3: 17-25 NB
Varsity Set 1: 25-27 NB
Varsity Set 2: 8-25 NB
Varsity Set 3: 25-23 Hardin Northern
Varsity Set 4: 25-21 Hardin Northern
Varsity Set 5: 13-15 NB
Upcoming HS Volleyball Matches:
Tue 9/5 Holgate (home), 5:30
Thur 9/7 @ Elgin, 5:30
Mon 9/11 @ Van Buren, 5:30
Tue 9/12 @ Cory-Rawson, 5:30
Thur 9/14 Waynesfield-Goshen (home), 5:30
Sat 9/16 @ Cory-Rawson (Tournament), 9:00
Tue 9/19 Vanlue (home), 5:30
Wed 9/20 @ Lima Perry, 5:30
Tue 9/26 Ridgedale (home), 5:30
Thur 9/28 @ Ridgemont, 5:30
Sat 9/30 Calvary Christian & NC (home), 9:30
Thur 10/5 Lima Temple Christian (home), 6:00
Tue 10/10 @ Elmwood, 5:30
Thur 10/12 @ Upper Scioto Valley, 5:30