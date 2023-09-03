North Baltimore, Ohio

September 3, 2023 11:50 am

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

Temporary
Logo
Ol’ Jenny
June 2023 Left Rail
Fiber Locator
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
OB You’re Expecting
Weekly Specials
Logo & Info Aug 2023

Lady Tigers Pick Up Volleyball “W’s”

by Suzanne Bucher

 

North Baltimore Lady Tigers played at home with a loud, supportive crowd on hand Thursday night against Hardin Northern. JV won in three sets, and varsity won in 5. This was the first league win of the season. 
 
JV Set 1: 25-22 Hardin Northern
JV Set 2: 18-25 NB
JV Set 3: 17-25 NB
 
 
Varsity Set 1: 25-27 NB
Varsity Set 2: 8-25 NB
Varsity Set 3: 25-23 Hardin Northern
Varsity Set 4: 25-21 Hardin Northern
Varsity Set 5: 13-15 NB
 

Upcoming HS Volleyball Matches:

Tue 9/5 Holgate (home), 5:30

Thur 9/7 @ Elgin, 5:30

Mon 9/11 @ Van Buren, 5:30

Tue 9/12 @ Cory-Rawson, 5:30

Thur 9/14 Waynesfield-Goshen (home), 5:30

Sat 9/16 @ Cory-Rawson (Tournament), 9:00

Tue 9/19 Vanlue (home), 5:30

Wed 9/20 @ Lima Perry, 5:30

Tue 9/26 Ridgedale (home), 5:30

Thur 9/28 @ Ridgemont, 5:30

Sat 9/30 Calvary Christian & NC (home), 9:30

Thur 10/5 Lima Temple Christian (home), 6:00

Tue 10/10 @ Elmwood, 5:30

Thur 10/12 @ Upper Scioto Valley, 5:30

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website