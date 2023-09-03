Lady Tigers Pick Up Volleyball “W’s”

by Suzanne Bucher

North Baltimore Lady Tigers played at home with a loud, supportive crowd on hand Thursday night against Hardin Northern. JV won in three sets, and varsity won in 5. This was the first league win of the season.

JV Set 1: 25-22 Hardin Northern

JV Set 2: 18-25 NB

JV Set 3: 17-25 NB

Varsity Set 1: 25-27 NB

Varsity Set 2: 8-25 NB

Varsity Set 3: 25-23 Hardin Northern

Varsity Set 4: 25-21 Hardin Northern

Varsity Set 5: 13-15 NB