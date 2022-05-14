North Baltimore, Ohio

May 14, 2022 12:00 pm

from Suzanne Bucher

May 12 – Sectional Championship Game NB Shuts Out McComb 14-0 @NBHS

NEXT UP:

5/17/2022 – 6:00 PM – Elida – Sectional/District
Softball-Fast Pitch – Girls (Division IV)

Location: DOROTHY EDWARDS FIELD – (ELIDA)
4500 Sunnydale Ave
ELIDA,45807   (Directions)

Recap of recent games:

May 9 Riverdale Lady Tigers Shut Out by Riverdale

May 10 Double-Header:

May 10 – Arlington – Andrich and Schmidt Combine In No-Hitter for BVC Won at Arlington


May 10 – Liberty-Benton Runs Away With Early Lead in Victory

 

FOTOS by FERG from Sectional Championship vs. McComb

Arianna Loera was throwing smoke …
… as you can see from Kenzie Young’s glove
Cadence Andrich slides into second base safely
Laura Keegan blast a triple
OHSAA Elida Sectional Softball Champions – The North Baltimore Lady Tigers