North Baltimore, Ohio

from Suzanne Bucher
May 12 – Sectional Championship Game NB Shuts Out McComb 14-0 @NBHS
NEXT UP:
5/17/2022 – 6:00 PM – Elida – Sectional/District
Softball-Fast Pitch – Girls (Division IV)
Location: DOROTHY EDWARDS FIELD – (ELIDA)
4500 Sunnydale Ave
ELIDA,45807 (Directions)
Recap of recent games:
May 9 Riverdale Lady Tigers Shut Out by Riverdale
May 10 Double-Header:
May 10 – Arlington – Andrich and Schmidt Combine In No-Hitter for BVC Won at Arlington
May 10 – Liberty-Benton Runs Away With Early Lead in Victory
FOTOS by FERG from Sectional Championship vs. McComb