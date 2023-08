The North Baltimore Tigers played at Arcadia Tuesday night. JV lost in three sets, taking the second set.



Set 1: 25-23 Arcadia

Set 2: 19-25 North Baltimore

Set 3: 25-18 Arcadia



The Varsity team beat Arcadia in 4 sets.



Set 1: 25-17 Arcadia

Set 2: 21-25 North Baltimore

Set 3: 22-25 North Baltimore

Set 4: 23-25 North Baltimore

from Coach Emily Meyerson