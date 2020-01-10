Lady Tigers vs. Arcadia

The Lady Tiger basketballers fell short on the road last night at Arcadia, dropping to 4-2 in the BVC.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Arcadia
|22
|6
|8
|9
|45
|NB
|11
|12
|5
|12
|40
Scoring for NB:
Leah Lee-14
Mia McCartney-11
Hailee Lennard-10
Sydnee Smith-2
Grace Hagemyer-2
Halie inbody-1
Blocks -Hagemyer-7
Steals-Lennard-1; McCartney-1
Assists-Lennard-2; Smith-2
Rebounds-Hagemyer-16; Inbody-8; Lennard-7
NB won the JV game 21-18
The varsity overall record: 7-6, 4-2 BVC
Next game for NB will be January 16 at home vs. Cory-Rawson (6:00pm )