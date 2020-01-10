May 2019
Lady Tigers vs. Arcadia

The Lady Tiger basketballers fell short on the road last night at Arcadia, dropping to 4-2 in the BVC.

 1234Final
Arcadia2268945
NB111251240

Scoring for NB:

Leah Lee-14
Mia McCartney-11
Hailee Lennard-10
Sydnee Smith-2
Grace Hagemyer-2
Halie inbody-1

Blocks -Hagemyer-7
Steals-Lennard-1; McCartney-1
Assists-Lennard-2; Smith-2
Rebounds-Hagemyer-16; Inbody-8; Lennard-7

NB won the JV game 21-18

The varsity overall record: 7-6, 4-2 BVC

Next game for NB will be January 16 at home vs. Cory-Rawson (6:00pm )

