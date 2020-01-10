Lady Tigers vs. Arcadia

The Lady Tiger basketballers fell short on the road last night at Arcadia, dropping to 4-2 in the BVC.

1 2 3 4 Final Arcadia 22 6 8 9 45 NB 11 12 5 12 40

Scoring for NB:

Leah Lee-14

Mia McCartney-11

Hailee Lennard-10

Sydnee Smith-2

Grace Hagemyer-2

Halie inbody-1

Blocks -Hagemyer-7

Steals-Lennard-1; McCartney-1

Assists-Lennard-2; Smith-2

Rebounds-Hagemyer-16; Inbody-8; Lennard-7

NB won the JV game 21-18



The varsity overall record: 7-6, 4-2 BVC

Next game for NB will be January 16 at home vs. Cory-Rawson (6:00pm )