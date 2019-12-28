Lady Tigers Win at Ayersville Holiday Tourney

High School Girls Basketball Results

Ayersville Holiday Tournament – North Baltimore faced Ayersville today, and Leipsic played Toledo Christian. Today’s winners will play each other Monday at 6:00 – North Baltimore vs Toledo Christian.

North Baltimore vs Ayersville – 12/27/19

Varsity Girls

North Baltimore 10-11-4-18—43

Ayersville 9 – 6-1-14—30

NB Scoring:

Hailey Lennard – 13

Leah Lee – 8

Kenzie Perez – 7

Mia McCartney – 7

Grace Hagemyer – 6

Leia Thomas – 2

The Tiger shot 32% from 2-pt., 39% from 3-pt. and 56% from the free throw line.

The leading rebounder was Hagemyer 13 who also had 4 blocked shots, Lennard had 3 assists, Perez had 2 steals



Varsity Overall Record 5-4, BVC 3-1

UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES

Mon 12/30 vs Toledo Christian @ Ayersville Tourney, 6:00