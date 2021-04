by Suzanne Bucher

NB Lady Tigers Softball won all 3 games at the round robin softball tournament at Ayersville on Saturday, April 17th.

Game 1

N Baltimore – 13

Miller City – 0

WP – Ari Loera (NB)

LP – Otto (MC)

Game 2

N Baltimore – 25

Continental – 6

WP – Cadence Andrich (NB)

LP – T Troyer (Cont)

Game 3

N Baltimore – 17

Ayersville – 4

WP – Ari Loera (NB)

LP – Waldron (Ayer