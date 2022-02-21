Lady Tigers Win First Sectional Game

by Suzanne Bucher

The North Baltimore High School girls basketball team defeated Maumee Valley Country Day 41-27 in their first sectional game Saturday night. It was a slow start for the Lady Tigers, only ahead by 1 point going into the locker room at halftime after MV drained a long 3 right at the end of the 2nd quarter.



It was back and forth the 3rd quarter, and tied at 25 with 6:45 left in the game. With 6 minutes left, Hailey Lennard nailed a 3 pointer to go ahead by 3. Later in the 4th, NB finally pulled away leading 31-25 with 3:14 left in the game. With 2:12 left in the game, Grace Hagemyer maked a bucket for 2, was fouled, and made the foul shot for a 3-point play, advancing the lead to 8. It was smooth sailing from there on until the end.

The Lady Tigers will take on Tiffin Calvert on Monday, February 21st at 7pm (Fremont Ross HS).



VARSITY GIRLS

North Baltimore 7-9-7-18—41

Maumee Valley Country Day 7-7-8-5—27

———————————————-

Grace Hagemyer – 15

Hailey Lennard – 10

Gabby Estrada – 6

Halie Inbody – 5

Lydia Feehan – 3

Emma Cotterman – 2

2-PT FGM-A: 12-39 (31%)

3-PT FGM-A: 1-7 (14%)

FTM-A: 14-29 (48%)

Rebounds: NB 33, MVCD 24

Rebound Leaders: Hagemyer 9, Inbody 7, Feehan 6

Assists Leaders: Lennard 3, Inbody 2

Steals Leaders: Lennard 5, Hagemyer 3

Blocks Leader: Hagemyer 2

Turnovers: NB 18, MVCD 24

Varsity Overall Record 15-8, BVC 7-2

UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES

Mon 2/21 vs Tiffin Calvert, 7:00pm @ Fremont Ross HS (Sectional-Finals)

Thur 2/24 vs Toledo Christian/Arcadia, 7:30pm @ Fostoria HS (Districts – if nec)