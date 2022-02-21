North Baltimore, Ohio

Lady Tigers Win First Sectional Game

by Suzanne Bucher

The North Baltimore High School girls basketball team defeated Maumee Valley Country Day 41-27 in their first sectional game Saturday night. It was a slow start for the Lady Tigers, only ahead by 1 point going into the locker room at halftime after MV drained a long 3 right at the end of the 2nd quarter.

It was back and forth the 3rd quarter, and tied at 25 with 6:45 left in the game. With 6 minutes left, Hailey Lennard nailed a 3 pointer to go ahead by 3. Later in the 4th, NB finally pulled away leading 31-25 with 3:14 left in the game. With 2:12 left in the game, Grace Hagemyer maked a bucket for 2, was fouled, and made the foul shot for a 3-point play, advancing the lead to 8. It was smooth sailing from there on until the end.

Foto credit: Scott Ferguson-facebook

The Lady Tigers will take on Tiffin Calvert on Monday, February 21st at 7pm (Fremont Ross HS).

 
VARSITY GIRLS
North Baltimore 7-9-7-18—41

Maumee Valley Country Day 7-7-8-5—27

———————————————-

Grace Hagemyer – 15

Hailey Lennard – 10

Gabby Estrada – 6

Halie Inbody – 5

Lydia Feehan – 3

Emma Cotterman – 2

 

2-PT FGM-A: 12-39 (31%)

3-PT FGM-A:  1-7 (14%)

FTM-A:  14-29 (48%)

Rebounds: NB 33, MVCD 24

Rebound Leaders: Hagemyer 9, Inbody 7, Feehan 6

Assists Leaders: Lennard 3, Inbody 2

Steals Leaders: Lennard 5, Hagemyer 3

Blocks Leader: Hagemyer 2

Turnovers: NB 18, MVCD 24

 

Varsity Overall Record 15-8, BVC 7-2

 

UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES
Mon 2/21 vs Tiffin Calvert, 7:00pm @ Fremont Ross HS (Sectional-Finals)

Thur 2/24 vs Toledo Christian/Arcadia, 7:30pm @ Fostoria HS (Districts – if nec)

