Lady Tigers Win on the Road

High School Girls Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher
VARSITY GIRLS
North Baltimore 7-14-0-21—42
Riverdale 8-7-15-8—38
Grace Hagemyer – 14
Hailey Lennard – 12
Cadence Andrich – 10
Halie Inbody – 4
Lydia Feehan – 1
Leia Thomas – 1
2-PT FGM-A: 12-36 (33%)
3-PT FGM-A: 3-13 (23%)
FTM-A: 9-13 (69%)
Rebounds: NB 28, Riverdale 31
Rebound Leaders: Hagemyer 10, Inbody 8
Assists Leaders: Inbody 4, Lennard 3
Steals Leader: Hagemyer 3, Lennard 3
Blocks Leader: Hagemyer 4
Turnovers: NB 18, Riverdale 21
Varsity Overall Record 5-1, BVC 2-0
JV GIRLS
NB – 5
Riverdale – 25
JV Overall Record 1-4, BVC 1-1
UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES
Sat 12/11 Bluffton (home), 11am
Thur 12/16 Van Buren (home), 6pm
Mon 12/27 @ Ayersville, 6pm
Wed 12/29 vs MC or TC @ Ayersville, TBA