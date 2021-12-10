North Baltimore, Ohio

Lady Tigers Win on the Road

High School Girls Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher

VARSITY GIRLS

North Baltimore 7-14-0-21—42

Riverdale 8-7-15-8—38

 

Grace Hagemyer – 14

Hailey Lennard – 12

Cadence Andrich – 10

Halie Inbody – 4

Lydia Feehan – 1

Leia Thomas – 1

 

2-PT FGM-A: 12-36 (33%)

3-PT FGM-A:  3-13 (23%)

FTM-A:  9-13 (69%)

Rebounds: NB 28, Riverdale 31

Rebound Leaders: Hagemyer 10, Inbody 8

Assists Leaders: Inbody 4, Lennard 3

Steals Leader: Hagemyer 3, Lennard 3

Blocks Leader: Hagemyer 4

Turnovers: NB 18, Riverdale 21


Varsity Overall Record 5-1, BVC 2-0

 

JV GIRLS

NB – 5

Riverdale – 25

JV Overall Record 1-4, BVC 1-1

 

UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES

Sat 12/11 Bluffton (home), 11am

Thur 12/16 Van Buren (home), 6pm

Mon 12/27 @ Ayersville, 6pm

Wed 12/29 vs MC or TC @ Ayersville, TBA

