Lady Tigers Win Sectional Hoops Title

 

from Suzanne Bucher

High School Girls Basketball Sectional Final Results – 2/21/2022

NB LADY TIGERS ARE SECTIONAL CHAMPS!

The North Baltimore high school girls defeated Tiffin Calvert 39-32 in the Sectional Final game
Monday night.

North Baltimore lead a majority of the 1st half going into the locker room just ahead by 2 points (21-19).

With NB only having 6 points in the 3rd qtr and TC having 7 points, TC was only behind by 1 after 3 qtrs of play.

TC tied the game up at 29 at the 6:00 mark of the 4th qtr. Still tied with 3:32 left in the game until Inbody makes a 3 making it 32-29. Hagemyer then drains a 2, is fouled, misses the extra point, NB still up by 5.

H Lennard then makes a 2 increasing NB’s lead by 7, but then TC goes down and drills a 3 with 1:00 left pulling within 4. After a turnover by each team, Lennard is fouled, makes 1 of 2 from the line for NB to go ahead by 5. Then 1 more bucket by the Tigers to win by 7.

The Lady Tigers will now play Toledo Christian on Thursday, February 24th at 7:30 (Fostoria HS).

Varsity Girls

North Baltimore 10-11-6-12—39
Tiffin Calvert 7-12-7-6—32
Hailey Lennard – 13
Halie Inbody – 12
Grace Hagemyer – 8
Leia Thomas – 3
Gabby Estrada – 2
Cadence Andrich – 1

2-PT FGM-A: 13-31 (42%)
3-PT FGM-A: 3-14 (21%)
FTM-A: 4-18 (22%)

Rebounds: NB 33, TC 31
Rebound Leaders: Hagemyer 10, H Lennard 8, Inbody 6
Assists Leaders: H Lennard 5, Inbody 2
Steals Leaders: H Lennard 4, Estrada 1
Blocks Leaders: Hagemyer 3, Inbody 2
Turnovers: NB 10, TC 12

Varsity Overall Record 16-8, BVC 7-2

UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES
Thur 2/24 vs Toledo Christian, 7:30pm @ Fostoria HS (Districts)

