Lake Erie in the Spotlight During Governor’s Fish Ohio Day

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted highlighted the importance of protecting Lake Erie and the lake’s fishery during the 41st Governor’s Fish Ohio Day. Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Husted were joined by Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz and other leaders from the conservation community to commemorate the annual event.

The event is co-sponsored by the Lake Erie Charter Boat Association, Lake Erie Shores & Islands, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife. Participants in the day’s festivities enjoyed walleye fishing on Ohio’s Great Lake thanks to 19 licensed charter boat captains who donated their boats for use during the event.

“Fish Ohio Day provides a great opportunity to experience the world-class fishing on Lake Erie,” said Governor DeWine. “This also gives us a chance to highlight the excellent work and partnerships that are needed to keep Lake Erie healthy and its fish populations bountiful.”

Lake Erie is a premier outdoor recreation destination. Ohio’s portion of Lake Erie boasts the best walleye fishing in the country and has an estimated population of 95.5 million walleye aged 2 or older.

The health of Lake Erie is a top priority for Governor DeWine’s administration through the H2Ohio initiative which aims to develop long-term, sustainable solutions to improve water quality in Lake Erie and its tributaries.

Fish Ohio Day began in 1979 by Governor James A. Rhodes. The event’s focus has remained about conservation and management of the Lake Erie fishery. More information about Lake Erie fishing is available at wildohio.gov.