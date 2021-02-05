Landscapers, Municipalities, & Allied Industries Forum

Attention Landscapers, Municipalities, and Allied Industries: We are interested in learning about possible program topics that may be of interest to you. Due to the Covid Pandemic we would like to meet with you via Zoom, an online video conferencing program. The date for this Zoom Brainstorming Session is Friday February 26th 12:30 pm.

Program Topics that may be discussed include: Nursery Trees and Shrubs identification and installation, Aquatic Pond Management, Employee Retention, Relations with your Financial Institution, etc

This Zoom Brainstorming session is being sponsored by the Ohio State University Extension office in Wood County. If you are not already familiar, Ohio State University Extension is…

The outreach arm of The Ohio State University. We help fulfill the land‑grant university mission of educating all Ohioans. We interpret knowledge developed at Ohio State, the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center, and other land‑grant universities. Our mission is to bring resources and information from OSU into communities statewide with the goal of solving problems—to make your life better. No matter which county you visit, you can find people who are helped by a variety of OSU Extension programs. Although our roots are in agriculture, we are much more than that. We have been helping farmers and other agri‑businesses—our state’s largest industry—for more than 80 years.

We want to hear from you on how we can best help meet the needs of your business, and ultimately increase your profits and bottom line. So, please consider this invitation to join us in a brainstorming session. This session is to help us in developing programs that will meet your needs.

To be a part of this Landscapers, Municipalities, and Allied Industries Brainstorming Session please email Craig Everett @ everett.33@osu.edu for the link for the Zoom Session.