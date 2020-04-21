NBX WaterShedsun
Ol’ Jenny
T and J Jan 2020
Staff Photo Update March 2020
Oct. 2018 Update
April – June 2020
Dec. 2019 new logo
Closed March 2020
January Start with us
Weekly Specials
May 2019

Large Transit Funding for Wood County

Ghanbari Announces Large Transit Funding for Wood County

PERRYSBURG – State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg) announced funding for areas throughout Wood County to support local transit amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The State Controlling Board approved the measure at Monday’s meeting.

Wood County is schedule to receive the following allocations:

  • Rural Transit Traditional, City of Bowling Green – $676,530
  • Mobility Management, GLCAP of Wood, Sandusky, Ottawa, Erie, Seneca, Huron – $334,674

“This is another example of the close collaboration between our state and federal partners,” said Ghanbari. “Our communities are being granted sources of revenue to help with the impact of COVID-19. In this case the funding is being used to help support our local transit within Wood County.”

The board approved a request from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to increase the appropriation authority of $81.9 million from the CARES Act. As a result, these funds are scheduled to be dispersed through the Federal Transit Administration and then allocated across the state through ODOT’s Office of Transit.

The funding will help cover current transit operating expenses related to the coronavirus and includes the purchase of personal protective equipment. With the addition of the $81.9 million in transit, this brings this federal funding source appropriation total for public transportation to $146.8 million to be distributed throughout Ohio.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
Logo Panel April 2017
Route Driver PT NB
BVH March 2020
March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
NBLS Website