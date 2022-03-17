Larry G. King, 67, Findlay, NBHS ’72

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, sister Pauline VanScoder, brother in law George Bishop, niece Chrissy King and nephew Eric King. He is survived by his three children: Betsy (Vahn) Klinke, Sara Dulaney (Craig Dussel) and Charlie (Lindsay) King. Grandchildren: Alayna Klinke (Jake Thole), Ethan Dulaney, Kinzer Dussel, Dylan Schiebel, and Hudson and Graham King. Brother Dan (Diane) King, sisters Karen Bishop and Laura King. Also many nieces and nephews.

Larry graduated from North Baltimore High School in 1972. He retired from Autolite-Honeywell in Fostoria. He was really looking forward to attending his 50th class reunion. He enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie with his sisters and spending time with his family.

Per Larry’s wishes, cremation will take place and there will be a private celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to Bridge Hospice Center.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Coldren-Crates Funeral Home.

Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on March 16,2022. Larry was born to George and Shirley (Rider) King on May 27, 1954.