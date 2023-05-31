North Baltimore, Ohio

May 31, 2023 4:44 am

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Temporary
OB You’re Expecting
Briar Hill Health Update
Weekly Specials
Fiber Locator
Ol’ Jenny
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo

Last Day Announced for NB Recycling Center @ NB Water Works

 

from Facebook (edited by JP)
Saturday, June 24th will be the last operating day for the North Baltimore (Ohio) Recycling Center, located at the Water Works building across from the park toys, on East High Street.

NB Recycling – 230 East High St.

The Masonic Temple has been recycling Saturday only, from- 9 AM-Noon, excluding holidays, for over 30 years! The Temple takes in recycling and uses the money for the public good. “We are looking for new space,” said Larry Bateson. He added, “If anyone knows of dry, inside space, with electricity, and the ability to fork-lift products into trucks, please stop by (Saturday mornings) and speak with me.”

Larry Bateson always lending a hand!

Bateson has been an NB Boy Scout Leader from way back! The cardboard/paper toting, bottle recycling, and aluminum can recyclers need our support to turn tons of usable goods from garbage into money!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website