Last Day Announced for NB Recycling Center @ NB Water Works

from Facebook (edited by JP)

Saturday, June 24th will be the last operating day for the North Baltimore (Ohio) Recycling Center, located at the Water Works building across from the park toys, on East High Street.

The Masonic Temple has been recycling Saturday only, from- 9 AM-Noon, excluding holidays, for over 30 years! The Temple takes in recycling and uses the money for the public good. “We are looking for new space,” said Larry Bateson. He added, “If anyone knows of dry, inside space, with electricity, and the ability to fork-lift products into trucks, please stop by (Saturday mornings) and speak with me.”

Bateson has been an NB Boy Scout Leader from way back! The cardboard/paper toting, bottle recycling, and aluminum can recyclers need our support to turn tons of usable goods from garbage into money!