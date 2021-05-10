Latta Announces 2021 Congressional Art Competition Winners

BOWLING GREEN, OH – Recently, Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) announced Karley Stant, a student at Miller City-New Cleveland High School, as the winner of Ohio’s Fifth District 2021 Congressional Art Competition. Latta also announced that pieces by Aly Michel of Miller City-New Cleveland High School, Brooke Foster of St. Ursula Academy, and Maira Hafeez of Notre Dame Academy were Honorable Mentions.

The winning artwork by Karley Stant, Neon Lights, will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Tunnel for one year. The three honorable mention pieces will be displayed in each of Latta’s district offices. Mr. Kevin Schroeder, Fine Arts Professor, and Ms. Ruth Foote, Professor of Photography, of Owens Community College adjudicated this year’s competition. Due to COVID-19 limiting gathering opportunities, Latta made phone calls to the winner and each honorable mention to congratulate them on their achievement.

“It is amazing to see the amount of art submissions this year despite complications COVID-19 provided our high school students,” said Latta. “We had seventy-four pieces of art from students at fifteen high schools and one homeschool. Each student submitted creative pieces, and I want to thank every student who participated in this year’s competition. Congratulations to Karley for taking the top prize. Her piece, Neon Lights, will be a welcome addition to the halls of the U.S. Capitol. Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District is full of incredibly talented students, and I look forward to seeing the same skill and creativity in our 2022 Congressional Art Competition.”