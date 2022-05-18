Latta Announces 2022 Congressional Art Competition Winners

BOWLING GREEN, OH – Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) has announced Owen Kohli, a student at Pandora-Gilboa High School, as the winner of Ohio’s Fifth District 2022 Congressional Art Competition. Ash Brooks of Liberty Center High School, Taelor Miller of Pandora-Gilboa High School, and Emerson Metzger of Perrysburg High School were named Honorable Mentions.

The winning artwork by Owen Kohli, In the “Mist” of Things, will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Tunnel for one year. The three honorable mention pieces will be displayed in each of Latta’s district offices. Mr. Kevin Schroeder, Professor of Fine Arts, Owens Community College and Ms. Ruth Foote, Professor of Photography, Owens Community College adjudicated this year’s competition.

“The Fifth District of Ohio is full of tremendously talented individuals,” said Latta. Every year, I look forward to seeing what these creative minds bring to the table for the Congressional Art Competition. I want to thank each of the fifty-eight students who participated in this year’s competition and commend them for their tremendous artwork.

“Congratulations to Owen for taking the top prize. His piece, In the “Mist” of Things, will be a welcome addition to the halls of the U.S. Capitol,” continued Latta. “Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District is full of incredibly talented students, and I look forward to seeing the same skill and creativity in our 2023 Congressional Art Competition.”