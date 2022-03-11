Latta Announces Congressional Art Competition

BOWLING GREEN, OH – Today, Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) announced details for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition. High school students who live or attend school in Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District are encouraged to submit a piece of art for this year’s competition. The Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, over 650,000 high school students have been involved with the nationwide competition.

All artwork will be displayed at Owens Community College in Perrysburg Township. The deadline for submission is Monday, April 25th.

The winning piece will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. for one year, and three honorable mention pieces will be displayed in Congressman Latta’s three district offices. Submissions can be dropped off at any of his offices, listed below:

Bowling Green – 1045 N. Main Street, Suite 6, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402

Defiance – 101 Clinton Street, Suite 1200, Defiance, Ohio 43512

Findlay – 318 Dorney Plaza, Room 302, Findlay, Ohio 45840

Each student is allowed one entry. Eligible artwork includes the following:

Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.

Drawings: pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, markers

Collages: must be two dimensional

Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints

Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, etc.

Computer-Generated Art

Photography

All entries must meet the following criteria:

The submission must be two dimensional.

If selected as the winning piece, it must arrive in Washington, D.C., framed.

The submission must be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep, including the frame. It also must have a wire attached to the back suitable for hanging on a wall.

The submission must not weigh more than 15 pounds.

The submission must be original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws.

It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed. Work entered must be in the original medium; that is, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing. Framing rules apply only to the winning artwork.

District Staff is also available to pick up artwork from students. To obtain an entry form, further information, or to arrange a pick-up time, contact the Findlay office at (419) 422-7791.