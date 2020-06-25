Latta Announces HHS Contract to  Produce N99 Respirators in Findlay

WASHINGTON, D.C. – GVS Filtration Inc. has entered into a contract worth more than $23 million dollars to supply N99 Respirators to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The production of these N99 Respirators has been transferred from GVS’ overseas facilities to Findlay, Ohio.

“We must do all that we can to ensure people in Ohio and across the country can access the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) they need as we re-open our economy,” said Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5). “The devastating spread of the coronavirus changed the way we interact with each other, and companies like GVS Filtration Inc. have the capability to produce mass quantities of supplies right here in Ohio that will help people and businesses protect themselves from the spread of infection. Shifting the manufacturing of N99 Respirators to Findlay will benefit the residents of the Fifth Congressional District by boosting our local economy. I am proud of the actions we have taken in Congress to support the development and distribution of additional tools and supplies needed in order to safely respond to and better prepare for the spread of the coronavirus.”

“As GVS Filtration Inc., we are honored to collaborate with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,” said Bradley Butler Operation Director at GVS Filtration Inc.. “Respirators are an essential tool in the fight against COVID-19 and we are sincerely proud to be able to support our country in this very particular moment, contributing to protect people and businesses and also to sustain the local economy.”