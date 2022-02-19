Latta Announces Service Academy Nominations
BOWLING GREEN, OH – Today, Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) announced his nominations from Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District for consideration for admission to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at King’s Point. Each member of Congress, either in the House of Representatives or the Senate, is allowed a total of five appointees to each service academy. For each vacancy, Latta is allowed to nominate ten individuals.
“It is my honor to nominate each of these men and women for consideration to our prestigious service academies,” said Latta. “They are extremely dedicated individuals who have gone through a rigorous interview and nomination process to reach this place. I look forward to seeing what their futures hold, and wish them the best of luck as they pursue admittance into our nation’s service academies.”
U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Payton Hildebrand, Findlay, Findlay High School
- Lukas Koeniger, Waterville, Anthony Wayne High School/University of Toledo
- Elizabeth Canfield, Bryan, Bryan High School/Air Force Academy Preparatory School
- Haley Biskup, Whitehouse, Open Door Christian School/Air Force Academy Preparatory School
- Aidan Swartz, Sylvania, Northview High School/Air Force Academy Preparatory School (son of NBHS ‘Brian Swartz)
- Brendan Degryse, Bryan, Fairview High School
- Maximus Closson, Northwood, Northwood High School
- John Rust III, Monclova, St. Francis de Sales
- James Roush, Whitehouse, Anthony Wayne High School/The Citadel Senior Military College
- Ethan Evearitt, Toledo, Whitmer High School
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, New York
- Blake Gnepper, Toledo, Ottawa Hills High School
- Kennedy Rowley, Perrysburg, Perrysburg High School
- Casey Frank, Bowling Green, Elmwood High School
U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York
- Marc Baroncini, Perrysburg, Perrysburg High School/Military Academy Preparatory School
- John Rust III, Monclova, St. Francis de Sales
- Samuel Scifers, Perrysburg, Lake High School
- Elijah Amstutz, Sylvania, Northview High School
- Casey Frank, Bowling Green, Elmwood High School
- James Roush, Whitehouse, Anthony Wayne High School/The Citadel Senior Military College
- Austin Kohlhofer, Delta, Pike-Delta-York High School
- Gunner Endicott, Wayne, Elmwood High School
- Hunter Koehler, Wharton, Riverdale High School
- Maximus Closson, Northwood, Northwood High School
- Ethan Collins, Upper Sandusky, Upper Sandusky High School
- Ethan Evearitt, Toledo, Whitmer High School
- Rory Smith, Maumee, Anthony Wayne High School
- Brendan Degryse, Bryan, Fairview High School
U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland
- Rory Smith, Maumee, Anthony Wayne High School
- Olivia Achenbach, Perrysburg, Perrysburg, High School
- Kennedy Rowley, Perrysburg, Perrysburg High School
- Ethan Evearitt, Toledo, Whitmer High School
- John Meinen, Toledo, Whitmer High School/University of Findlay
- Robert Vossen, Whitehouse, Anthony Wayne High School
- Ethan Collins, Upper Sandusky, Upper Sandusky High School
- Casey Frank, Bowling Green, Elmwood High School
- Lukas Koeniger, Waterville, Anthony Wayne High School/University of Toledo
- Maximus Closson, Northwood, Northwood High School
- Camren Foster, Liberty Center, Liberty Center High School
- Gunner Endicott, Wayne, Elmwood High School
A nomination does not guarantee acceptance to an Academy, that responsibility rests with their admissions office. Additional information regarding the academy nomination and application process may be obtained from Congressman Latta’s website here.