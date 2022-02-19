Latta Announces Service Academy Nominations

BOWLING GREEN, OH – Today, Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) announced his nominations from Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District for consideration for admission to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at King’s Point. Each member of Congress, either in the House of Representatives or the Senate, is allowed a total of five appointees to each service academy. For each vacancy, Latta is allowed to nominate ten individuals.

“It is my honor to nominate each of these men and women for consideration to our prestigious service academies,” said Latta. “They are extremely dedicated individuals who have gone through a rigorous interview and nomination process to reach this place. I look forward to seeing what their futures hold, and wish them the best of luck as they pursue admittance into our nation’s service academies.”

U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Payton Hildebrand, Findlay, Findlay High School

Lukas Koeniger, Waterville, Anthony Wayne High School/University of Toledo

Elizabeth Canfield, Bryan, Bryan High School/Air Force Academy Preparatory School

Haley Biskup, Whitehouse, Open Door Christian School/Air Force Academy Preparatory School

Aidan Swartz, Sylvania, Northview High School/Air Force Academy Preparatory School (son of NBHS ‘Brian Swartz)

Brendan Degryse, Bryan, Fairview High School

Maximus Closson, Northwood, Northwood High School

John Rust III, Monclova, St. Francis de Sales

James Roush, Whitehouse, Anthony Wayne High School/The Citadel Senior Military College

Ethan Evearitt, Toledo, Whitmer High School

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, New York

Blake Gnepper, Toledo, Ottawa Hills High School

Kennedy Rowley, Perrysburg, Perrysburg High School

Casey Frank, Bowling Green, Elmwood High School

U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York

Marc Baroncini, Perrysburg, Perrysburg High School/Military Academy Preparatory School

John Rust III, Monclova, St. Francis de Sales

Samuel Scifers, Perrysburg, Lake High School

Elijah Amstutz, Sylvania, Northview High School

Casey Frank, Bowling Green, Elmwood High School

James Roush, Whitehouse, Anthony Wayne High School/The Citadel Senior Military College

Austin Kohlhofer, Delta, Pike-Delta-York High School

Gunner Endicott, Wayne, Elmwood High School

Hunter Koehler, Wharton, Riverdale High School

Maximus Closson, Northwood, Northwood High School

Ethan Collins, Upper Sandusky, Upper Sandusky High School

Ethan Evearitt, Toledo, Whitmer High School

Rory Smith, Maumee, Anthony Wayne High School

Brendan Degryse, Bryan, Fairview High School

U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland

Rory Smith, Maumee, Anthony Wayne High School

Olivia Achenbach, Perrysburg, Perrysburg, High School

Kennedy Rowley, Perrysburg, Perrysburg High School

Ethan Evearitt, Toledo, Whitmer High School

John Meinen, Toledo, Whitmer High School/University of Findlay

Robert Vossen, Whitehouse, Anthony Wayne High School

Ethan Collins, Upper Sandusky, Upper Sandusky High School

Casey Frank, Bowling Green, Elmwood High School

Lukas Koeniger, Waterville, Anthony Wayne High School/University of Toledo

Maximus Closson, Northwood, Northwood High School

Camren Foster, Liberty Center, Liberty Center High School

Gunner Endicott, Wayne, Elmwood High School

A nomination does not guarantee acceptance to an Academy, that responsibility rests with their admissions office. Additional information regarding the academy nomination and application process may be obtained from Congressman Latta’s website here.