Latta Honors Ohio Students Accepted to U.S Military Service Academies

BOWLING GREEN, OH – Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) recognized and honored students from Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District on their acceptance to one of the U.S. Military Service Academies at a reception on Saturday, May 13, at the 180th Fighter Wing in Swanton. The students were nominated by Latta and have received offers of appointment for the Class of 2027 at their respective academies.

“Each year, I have the honor to nominate some of the best and brightest young men and women from Ohio’s Fifth District for consideration to our prestigious military service academies,” Latta said. “This upcoming fall, seven students from our district will make their way to their respective academies. It was wonderful to celebrate this tremendous achievement with the students and their families. I wish each of them the best on this new adventure and commend them for their passion to serve their fellow countrymen and nation.”

The following students received appointments:

U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Jossell Bakheet, Perrysburg, Olentangy Orange High School, Georgia Military College

Colton Keefe, Bowling Green, Bowling Green High School

U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York

Ansel Holt, Bowling Green, Bowling Green High School

Brenna Payne, Luckey, Eastwood High School

Dylan Rockey, Bryan, Hayfield Secondary School

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point New York

Veronica Florek, Maumee, Springfield High School

U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland

Parker Schofield, Maumee, Anthony Wayne High School



CONGRATULATIONS to All!